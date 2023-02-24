Two former CECs say EC order on Sena symbol fine; constitution expert feels it's flawed

The test adopted by the EC was to look into the strength of the organisational as well as legislative wings of the party in deciding such cases. The principle was upheld by the Supreme Court in the Sadiq Ali case, he said.

"In this particular case, the EC has taken only the legislative wing as the basis of reaching the conclusion that Shinde faction is the party," he pointed out.

Achari said according to him and as per the criteria laid down and upheld by the apex court, the EC order is not "very sound".

He noted that the poll panel has given a reason for not looking at the organisation. The EC, according to him, said the party constitution's functioning was not very democratic and all powers were concentrated in the hands of the "top man" (Thackeray).

He said the EC "cannot go beyond their remit and EC cannot decide what party structure should be adopted and followed by political parties. They have the freedom to structure their party as they like ...," he said.

He said it is "not the constitutional function of the EC to find out whether the president has more powers or the general secretary has more powers ... and take a position on that ...That is the flaw in this judgment. It is incomplete and the test which the EC has applied is confined to the strength of the legislative wing of the party ...the test is not complete ... this decision is flawed."

In its order, the poll watchdog gave a detailed reasoning on why it was forced to ignore the claims of the rival factions led by Shinde and Thackeray respectively over the organisational wing of the party, contending that the amendments to the Shiv Sena constitution in 2018, after the death of founder Balasaheb Thackeray, were undemocratic and paved the way to appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all.

The Commission noted that party constitutions are often amended to allow for its self-destruction by obliterating internal democratic mechanisms.

It said by the time the dispute reaches the Commission, party Constitutions are often seen to have been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all.

Such party structures fail to inspire the confidence of the Commission, forcing it to ignore the numerical strength of opposing factions in the organisational wing altogether despite being conscious of its importance and role as the building block of the party.

The Commission said it applied the principles of 'Test of Party Constitution' and the 'Test of Majority' while finalising the order.