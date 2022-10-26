National

Two groups clash after dispute over bursting crackers in Ghaziabad

A video of a clash between the two groups has also come to the fore and it is said to be from Nandgram area in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension

Two groups clash after dispute over bursting crackers in Ghaziabad
user

IANS

A dispute between two groups over bursting crackers in Ghaziabad turned ugly after a person, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with women and others at a residential society.

A video of a clash between the two groups has also come to the fore and it is said to be from Nandgram area in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension.

It is alleged that a man named Gaurav Tyagi, under the influence of alcohol, on Diwali night misbehaved with women and other people during an argument over bursting crackers, which triggered a physical clash between the two groups.

The video of the incident has gone viral, after which the police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x