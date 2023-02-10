Two HC CJs elevated to Supreme Court; all vacancies filled in apex court

The Supreme Court will now function with its maximum strength of 34 judges, with two high court chief justices being elevated to the top court on Friday.



Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the fresh appointments to the top court and extended his best wishes to them.



Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC are likely to take oath as judges of the Supreme Court in the next two days, sources aware of the process of appointing judges to the higher judiciary said.



Once they take oath, the top court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.