Two held with heroin worth Rs 21 crore

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted another interstate drug cartel, and has arrested two key members who were found in the possession of 4.2 kg heroin worth Rs 21 crore.

DCP of Special Cell, Jasmeet Singh said that the arrested accused identified as Trilok Chand and Lal Chand had Madhay Pradesh links.

The official said that both had been supplying heroin in Delhi-NCR and other adjoining states for many years.