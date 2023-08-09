Two I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs get elected to Aligarh Muslim University court in secret ballot; 1 BJP MP loses

Four members are nominated from the Rajya Sabha to the AMU court, which is the supreme governing body of the University and exercises all the powers of the University, not otherwise provided for by the AMU Act and the regulations of the university.

Buoyed by the numbers they had garnered during the voting of the Delhi Ordinances Bill, BJP had nominated three MPs to the AMU court – Uttar Pradesh MP Kanta Kardam, hardline UP MP Harnath Singh Yadav and nominated RS MP from J&K Gulam Ali Khatana.

Yadav polled 37 votes followed by Kanta Kardam (35) and Ghulam Ali (34). In the next round of counting, Ali secured 39 votes and Yadav got 38 votes. In the second and third round of counting, Kardam did not get votes. Ali was the third candidate whom the BJP had fielded in the hope of defeating the I.N.D.I.A bloc nominations. However, he won with the highest votes among BJP candidates.