Two infants die after fire at RIMS newborn care unit in Telangana

Two babies die after a fire breaks out at the SNCU of RIMS in Telangana’s Adilabad district

The remaining 25 infants are shifted to private hospitals, with two in critical condition

A preliminary probe suggests an AC malfunction may have caused the fire, while CM Revanth Reddy orders an inquiry and better medical care

Two infants died and two others were critically injured after a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Telangana’s Adilabad district, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, apparently after an air-conditioner malfunctioned, officials said.

Of the 27 infants undergoing treatment in the unit, one pre-term baby died initially, while another infant died later at a private hospital after being shifted from RIMS, officials said.