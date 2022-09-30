Two Jaish militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

A police official said the encounters began after the security forces launched cordon-and-search operations in the Chitragam area of Shopian and the Yedipora area of Pattan in Baramulla.

The two militants were killed during the exchange of fire in the Baramulla operation, he added.

"01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. #Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.