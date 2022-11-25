Two kids among four killed in separate road accidents in Gujarat

Truck driver abandoned the truck and fled away from the accident site.



In another accident on Friday morning, a college student got crushed under the back wheels of the State transport bus in Mehsana town. According to an eye witness, when the student was attempting to board the bus, the driver started the bus, because of which the student fell on the ground and got crushed under the wheels.



On Thursday, a middle-aged person who was walking on the roadside in the hill park area in Bhavnagar city, was hit by a car. The driver had lost control over the steering and mowed down the man. The car driver fled away from the accident site.