Two kids feared drowned in Yamuna, one rescued

"On reaching the spot, the caller, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, told police that the three boys, Kartik (13), Rahul (12) and Himamshu (11), had gone into the Yamuna river to bathe," said the DCP.



"Himanshu was rescued by Sandeep on Monday while the search team, including NDRF, members of boat club and private divers are looking for the missing children and so far till Tuesday afternoon no bodies have been recovered."