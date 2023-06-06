Two kids thrashed at adoption centre: Chhattisgarh LSA orders inspection of children homes

The Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) has directed district judges to undertake inspection of children homes and adoption centres after an incident of thrashing of two children at an adoption centre came to light in Kanker district, officials said on Tuesday.

All district judges, who are also chairpersons of the respective District Legal Services Authority, have been informed about this immediately and asked to get the inspection done by the DLSA secretary, SLSA member secretary Anand Prakash Wariyal said.

The police on Monday lodged an FIR against a woman staffer of an NGO-run adoption centre in tribal-dominated Kanker for allegedly thrashing two children and took her into custody.