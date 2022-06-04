Two killed in road accident in J&K's Ramban
Two persons were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday
Police said that a dumper vehicle met with an accident at Ukhrall in Ramsoo area of Ramban district on Saturday morning.
"Driver Tariq Hussain and another person identified as Suneet Singh lost their lives in the incident," it said.
A case has been registered and details are awaited.
