Two labourers fall ill after consuming soft drink in Gopalganj

Confirming the incident, Dhananjay Kumar, the SHO of Sidhwalia police station, said: "As there was scorching heat, the two labourers went to a vendor on a railway station and purchased a soft drink bottle and consumed it. Soon, they started vomiting blood. The nearby people immediately informed us and we rushed to the spot. With the help of local passengers, we rushed them to Sadar hospital," Kumar said.



"We have also detained the vend's operator for quizzing. The cold drink bottle was sent to the lab for testing," Kumar said.