Two lakh babies born with congenital heart disease in India annually: Experts

About 2 lakh babies are born with congenital heart disease in India every year, said experts on International Congenital Heart Disease Day on Wednesday, 14 February.

Congenital Heart Defects (CHDs) are cardiac anomalies present since birth and cover a wide spectrum from small defects, which may be totally asymptomatic and compatible with a normal lifespan, to more severe forms which require urgent intervention.

“CHDs a structural abnormality present at birth, affects millions worldwide, and India bears a substantial burden. With an estimated 200,000 babies born with CHD annually, it's the most common birth defect in the country,” Dr. Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant, Department of Cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told IANS.

Common CHDs are Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), and Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA).

“These heart defects cause abnormal blood flow through the heart chambers and lungs ultimately causing varied symptoms depending on the type of defect. Symptoms seen in newborns include rapid breathing, poor feeding, poor weight gain, bluish discoloration of skin and recurrent chest infections,” Dr Deepak Thakur, Consultant Pediatric Cardiology, Paras Health Gurugram, told IANS.

Older children may experience chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, inadequate growth as per age peer, bluish discoloration of nails and lips, recurrent chest infections.

“Sometimes children are completely asymptomatic in cases and defects are diagnosed during route cardiac evaluation, this can happen when the defects are of mild or moderate severity where heart and other organs are tolerating defect related abnormal blood flow well at this stage. But as the age progresses the symptoms can worsen as the heart starts getting weak to tolerate the heart defect any further,” Dr Thakur said.

“While definitive trends are difficult to establish due to limited data, concerns regarding a possible rise exist,” Dr Gupta said, citing rising environmental pollution and undiagnosed maternal infections during pregnancy as the major reasons.

Dr. Munesh Tomar, director, paediatric cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, told IANS that around one in every 100 babies are born with CHD and it accounts for nearly one-third of all major congenital anomalies.