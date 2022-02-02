Two Maoists killed in encounter in Bihar's Jamui

The team was headed by district SP Sushil Kumar. The encounter took place in the jungle of Ghoghi Korasi area under ultra dominated Piribazar police station.



"We learnt that the attack wing of hardcore Maoists Baleshwar Koda, and Arjun Koda are present in the jungles of Ghoghi Korasi village. Accordingly, a joint team of Cobra squad, SSB and STF initiated combing operation," Kumar said.



"Maoists realized that they might be cornered by the sleuths, and started firing at us. In retaliation, we also fired at them. After an intense battle of over an hour, firing was stopped from the ultra's side. We believed that they fled from the spot," he said.