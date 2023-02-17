Two men found charred to death in Haryana's Bhiwani; families say were abducted by Bajrang Dal members

Two men were found charred to death in a car in Haryana's Bhiwani district Thursday after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes.



The families of the deceased, in their complaint to the police, said the people who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal.



However, a police officer said they are investigating whether it is a case of cow vigilantism or not.



Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found in the charred car in Loharu in Bhiwani on Thursday morning, according to the police.