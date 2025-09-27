Two minors among three held for snatching IG's mobile phones in Bhopal

Three individuals, including two minors, have been nabbed for allegedly snatching the mobile phones of Madhya Pradesh Inspector General (Intelligence) Dr. Ashish in Bhopal four days ago, police said on Saturday.

The motorcycle used in the crime has also been impounded.

Habibganj police station in-charge Sanjeev Chouksey stated that the incident occurred on Tuesday night while Dr. Ashish was out for a walk with his wife near their residence in the upscale Char Imli locality.

A group of suspects on a motorcycle snatched two mobile phones from Dr. Ashish and fled. The area, known for housing senior officials and politicians, is considered one of the most secure parts of the city.

A joint team from Habibganj and TT Nagar police stations was formed to investigate the case. CCTV footage from multiple locations was reviewed, and known offenders in the area were questioned, Chouksey said.

The suspects' last known location was traced to the Durga Nagar locality, where searches were conducted. Police used informers and cyber-tracking techniques to crack the case.

Chouksey said the accused have been identified as Aditya Karanjia (18) and two minors, all local residents. A case has been registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for robbery.

One of the mobile phones was recovered shortly after the incident, while the other was found buried in a park in Durga Nagar, where the accused had switched it off and concealed it.

Chouksey confirmed that both mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the crime have been seized.