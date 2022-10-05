Two more PFI members arrested in Delhi, fresh case lodged

In 2019, the Uttar Pradesh government sought a ban on the PFI for its alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests in parts of the state.



The Central government's ban on the PFI was imposed on several counts centred on terror, including terror funding and training. Consequently, hundreds of its leaders have been apprehended in the past few days.



The specific reasons for the Union government to ban the outfit pertains to the PFI's efforts to radicalise vulnerable persons of a community, its links to other terrorist organisations, including the ISIS, and more significantly, posing a threat to India's internal security by way of involvement in major violent incidents that point at the PFI.