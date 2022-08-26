Two more tremors in J&K, 11 in last four days

Two more tremors jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as 11 tremors occurred in the union territory during the last four days.

Data revealed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded two tremors in J&K on Friday.

First tremor measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.28 a.m. with latitude 33.17 degrees north and longitude 75.57 degrees east.