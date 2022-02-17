Two nabbed from Jharkhand for cheating people online

Two men were arrested from Jharkhand for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of giving them services through customer care support, police said on Thursday.

Abhishek Kumar (22) and his accomplice Raju Ansari (22) were arrested from Dumka in Jharkhand, they said.

Kumar who is the mastermind behind the crime used to upload his contact number on internet in the name of various customer care sites. He has been running his gang from past six months and his accomplice Ansari arranged the bank accounts from his native village of Asansol, West Bangal, police said.

Eight bank accounts having Rs 82 lakhs cheated from multiple victims has been been freezed, they said.