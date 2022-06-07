Two terrorists killed in encounter in Kupwara

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The development comes a day after Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.