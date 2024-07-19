Two-thirds of NCAP funds used for dust management, less than 1 pc for air pollution: Report

Nearly two-thirds of the funds allocated to 131 cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) have been used for dust management, while less than one per cent has been utilised to combat air pollution from the industrial sector, a new report revealed on Friday, 19 July.

Launched in 2019, the NCAP is India's first national effort to set clean air targets, aiming for a 20-30 per cent reduction in PM10 pollution by 2024, with 2017 as the base year. The revised target is a 40 per cent reduction by 2026, using 2019-20 as the base year.

The report, titled "National Clean Air Programme: An Agenda for Reform", by the independent think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), also said that only 64 per cent of the total funds given to the 131 cities have been spent so far.

“While NCAP’s objectives and aims have always been commendable, we are finding that attention and investments under it are largely focused on dust control, and not on emission-spewing combustion sources such as industries or vehicles. As much as 64 per cent of the funds utilized under NCAP and the 15th Finance Commission have been spent on road dust mitigation,” said CSE director general Sunita Narain.

According to the report, only 0.61 per cent of the total funds have been used to tackle industrial pollution, 12.63 per cent for vehicular pollution and 14.51 per cent for biomass burning.