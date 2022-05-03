Two tribals lynched in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni on suspicion of cow smuggling

Meanwhile, the Congress has alleged that Bajrang Dal activists were involved in the lynching incident. Makodia said this is nothing but 'jungle raj'.

State Congress President Kamal Nath said, "Saddened to know about the brutal murder of two tribal youth in Kurai tribal block of Seoni district. Another tribal youth is seriously injured. It has come to our knowledge that Bajrang Dal activists were involved in the incident."



Kamal Nath also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and strict action against the culprits. He said all possible help should be given to the families of the victims and there should be proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured youth at government's expense.