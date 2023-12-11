Two Dalit undertrials found hanging in Sultanpur jail likely 'killed': probe

A judicial inquiry into the deaths of two Dalit undertrial prisoners Kariya alias Vijay Pasi (20) and Manoj Raidas (19), who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur prison on 21 June, concluded on Monday.

In the 24-page investigation report, chief judicial magistrate Swapna Tripathi said the deaths were likely a case of “forceful hanging”. According to the probe, both the inmates probably died a while before their body was recovered.

Though the prison officials had initially claimed that the inmates took their own lives owing to “depression”, the investigation report revealed that the deaths took place under mysterious circumstances and it was not established that the inmates were in any way depressed.

During the inquiry, jail authorities told officers that CCTV cameras installed near the spot were not functional at the time of the alleged suicides. The probe also ran into other hurdles when the CJM was reportedly not given the viscera report from the post-mortem despite asking for it.