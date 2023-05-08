Two women officers of Indian Navy training for solo sailing expedition around the globe

The Indian Navy is training two of its women officers to undertake a solo sailing expedition around the globe, an officer said on Monday.



Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa Aligirisamy have been shortlisted for the trip and they are currently on their training expedition, the Indian Navy officer told PTI on the side lines of the third G20 development working group (DWG) meeting in Goa.



Dilna is a logistic officer with the Navy, while Roopa is a naval armament inspection officer, he said.



"One of the two officers will set out to become the first Asian woman solo circumnavigator, if she completes it," the officer said.