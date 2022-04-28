Tyre of Thai Airways plane bursts, 150 people escape unhurt

At least 150 passengers and crew members on board a Thai Airways flight escaped unhurt after the aircraft suffered a tyre burst before it landed in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), according to sources.



The incident took place on Tuesday night and a technical team from the airlines arrived on Wednesday evening with a spare wheel.



The airport sources confirmed that the plane will fly to Bangkok from Bengaluru on Thursday.



The 256-seater flight TG 325, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, had taken off from Bangkok and landed in Bengaluru at 11.32 p.m. on Tuesday in Bengaluru.