UAPA tribunal confirms govt's ban on PFI, associates for alleged terror activities

The Centre had declared as "unlawful association", the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.



Advocate Kartik Venu, representing the National Women's Front, said the tribunal has confirmed the ban on all the eight organisations.



The Centre's September 27, 2022, notification said the central government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as "unlawful association" with immediate effect and accordingly in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the UAPA.



It said the central government, hereby, directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the UAPA, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the official gazette.