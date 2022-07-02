Udaipur killing: Congress alleges one of main accused 'BJP member', BJP denies

The Congress on Saturday alleged that one of the main accused in the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur is a "BJP member" and asked whether the Centre had moved quickly to transfer the case to the NIA due to this reason.



Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New DelhiE, party's media department head Pawan Khera said a very sensational disclosure has been made by a media group in connection with the Udaipur incident which pointed to the BJP links with Riyaz Attari.



Some reports have also referred to the accused as Riaz Akhtari.



"The killer of Kanhaiya Lal, Riyaz Attari is a member of the BJP," Khera said in a tweet after the press conference.



Earlier in the day, responding to a tweet by a Congress leader referring to one of the accused's alleged BJP links, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya dismissed the claim as "fake news".



"I am not surprised that you are peddling #FakeNews. The Udaipur murderers WEREN'T members of the BJP. Their attempt to infiltrate was like the LTTE assassin's attempt to enter the Congress to kill Rajiv Gandhi," he tweeted.