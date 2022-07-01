Udaipur murder: Jain community seeks more security for 'threatened' resident

After the video surfaced online following Lal's murder, Jain said a police complaint had also been filed against him by a Muslim man as he too had shared a social media post in support of Sharma.



"Though the matter was settled after he apologised, some people were conducting recces of his shop in Goverdhan Vilas area and he had kept his shop closed for a few days in fear," Yashwant Achaliya, president of Shree Mahaveer Sena, who gave the representation to Udaipur collector, said.



"In the video, Riaz Akhtari is talking about beheading of people in Sector 11. Since Nitin Jain lives in Sector 11, we believe he is also on the target of the radical elements. We requested the collector to take the matter seriously so that an incident like the Kanhaiya Lal murder is not repeated in Udaipur," Achaliya said.



He said though a round-the-clock security is already in place outside Jain's house, it should be enhanced.