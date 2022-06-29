Udaipur murder meant to spread terror, both accused booked under UAPA: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

"A high-level review meeting was held today on the Udaipur incident. Police officials said preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident was prima facie done to spreading terror" Gehlot tweeted.



He said a case has been registered under UAPA. Further investigation will be done by the NIA in which Rajasthan ATS will fully cooperate, he said.



"The police and the administration should ensure law and order in the entire state and take strict action against those trying to create nuisance," he said.



It has also been decided to give out-of-term promotion to five policemen-- Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam -- who were prompt in arresting the accused involved in the Udaipur incident, the chief minister said.



Riyaz and Gose Mohammad had brutally murdered Lal, aged around 45 years, inside his shop in Dhan Mandi police station area on Tuesday.



The two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested by the police.



In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.



Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.