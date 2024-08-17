Udaipur unrest: Schools, colleges to remain closed today; internet suspended

Amid the tension which flared up in Rajasthan's Udaipur after a class 10 student stabbed a minor boy at a government school, the district administration has announced that all schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Saturday, 17 August.

The District Magistrate has also imposed Section 144 as well as issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the city.

The district administration has also suspended internet services for the next 24 hours from 10 p.m. on Friday which will continue till Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt has issued an order to shut down internet services in Bedla, Badgaon, Balicha, Debari, Eklingpura, Kanpur, Dhikali and Bhuwana areas in Udaipur for 24 hours from Friday.

The time for restoration of services can also be extended as per the need, said sources.

However, the lease line services will remain operational during this time. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Jawahar Singh Bedham, said that the student injured in the clash is being treated in a hospital under the supervision of senior doctors.

"Our priority is to save the child's life. The Chief Minister is keeping an eye on the incident. I am constantly in touch with the district administration. The government will take strict action against the criminals. Appeal to all to maintain peace."