Uddhav Thackeray accuses BJP of indulging in 'power jihad'; hits out at Shah

"Amit Shah is the political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Even he was a Shah. That was Ahmad Shah and he is Amit Shah. Will he give us the teachings of Hindutva? You ate the birthday cake of Nawaz Sharif and we should learn Hindutva from you?" Thackeray said.

Thackeray had recently launched a sharp attack on his friend-turned-adversary and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating "either you will be there or I will (in politics)".

Thackeray on Saturday clarified that he was not referring to any person.

"Some people thought I challenged someone, but I don't challenge bed bugs. 'I' means my cultured Maharashtra and 'you' means the party which loots Maharashtra," the former chief minister said.

Bed bugs are not supposed to be challenged, but crushed, he added.

Returning the fire, Fadanavis said Thackeray's remarks against Shah have established the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's credentials as a member of the "Aurangzeb fan club".

Thackeray asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the leakage in the new Parliament building, built barely a year ago, instead of questioning Congress' achievements in the last 60-70 years.

"This government (at the Centre) is a leakage government. There are paper leaks also," he said.

Thackeray accused the BJP of engineering division among castes and practising Hindutva taught by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

"This is not the Hindutva taught to us by Chhatrapati Shivaji. This (the one practised by the BJP) must have been taught by Aurangzeb which we do not believe in. Our Hindutva is the one that takes forward the Maharashtra dharma of Chhatrapati Shivaji," he said.

With a judgement on the disqualification of MLAs rebelled against him awaited, Thackeray took a dig, saying, "We have faith in the judiciary. The result will surely be given in 5, 10 or 50 years".

Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight, he claimed and stressed that justice will be delivered in the court of the people.