Deshbhakt or Modi bhakt? Uddhav asks BJP over Mumbai speech row

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit out at the BJP for criticising him over his opening remarks while addressing the INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Opposition.

Thackeray had addressed the audience as his "deshbhakt and deshpremi (patriotic) brothers and sisters" instead of the traditional invocation of "Hindu brothers and sisters" at the Shivaji Park gathering in Mumbai.

Shivaji Park has been associated with Shiv Sena rallies since the days of party founder Bal Thackeray, who would begin his speech with "my Hindu brothers and sisters".

"BJP leaders criticised me over the opening sentence of my speech in the rally. But I want to ask them, aren't they patriots?" Uddhav Thackeray asked while addressing a rally in Vasmat in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.

Thackeray said he used the word deshpremi because the INDIA bloc wanted to save the country and democracy. "But some BJP leaders criticised me, alleging that my language (read Hindutva stand) has changed. I want to ask them, aren't you patriots? Are you Modi bhakts or deshbhakts? We are deshbhakts, not Modi bhakts," he said.