Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena moves HC to seek nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on October 5.

The petition, seeking urgent hearing, was mentioned before a division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata.

The bench posted it for hearing on Thursday.

The petition was filed by the Shiv Sena and its secretary Anil Desai through advocate Joel Carlos.