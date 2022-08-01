Uddhav Thackeray meets, comforts Sanjay Raut's family

In a warm gesture, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray called on the family of party MP Sanjay Raut and offered solace to them, in Mumbai on Monday.



Thackeray, accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant and other senior party leaders met Raut's aged mother, wife Varsha, daughter and other family members at their home in 'Maitri' bungalow in Bhandup.



Raut's mother became emotional and held onto Thackeray, expressing silent concerns for her son who was arrested by the ED early this morning in an alleged money-laundering case arising out of the Patra Chawl, Goregaon, land scam.



Thackeray spoke with Raut's mother, wife and his daughter, who were rendered speechless as he was whisked off in detention by the ED and police teams on Sunday evening, and attempted to offer solace to them after the sudden developments since Sunday dawn.