Uddhav Thackeray redefines 'Opposition'
The former chief minister said it is the BJP which is the opposition because they are against the Constitution and democracy
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday gave a new definition to opposition unity by saying all the parties coming together to defeat the BJP in 2024 should not be labelled the "opposition".
"In fact it is the BJP which is the opposition because they are against the Constitution and democracy. The rest of us are various like-minded parties getting together to save India and her democracy."
The remarks came at a press briefing following his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Kejriwal has been seeking support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.
Kejriwal on Wednesday met the former Maharashtra CM in a bid to unite the Opposition. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut were present at the meeting.
Raut told the media that the Sena shares a special bond of affection with Kejriwal. "We already share a bond of love with Kejriwal, it's just that our relationship is now taken further. In the meeting today CM Kejriwal and former CM of Maharashtra have tried discussing future plans and strategies for upcoming elections in the country."
Kejriwal was also accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Delhi education minister Atishi.
Later at the press briefing, Thackeray said, "Kejriwal has come to ‘Matoshree' (private residence of Thackeray) before and this is his second visit. This has strengthened our relationship further. We have always welcomed people to Matoshree as we understand and value relationships. Unlike with a few others, it's not always just politics. The Sena and Thackeray family have always inculcated relations beyond politics. We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties; in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against the Democracy and Constitution."
Thackeray added that if in the upcoming elections BJP wins this time, it will be the defeat of democracy.
After the meet, Kejriwal and Thackeray addressed the media together wherein Kejriwal told the media that Uddhav Thackeray has promised to support AAP. He said, “Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in the parliament and if this bill (ordinance) does not pass, then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power." He also added that the Ordinance on control of services in Delhi means the Modi government doesn't believe in the Supreme Court.
Last week, the Union government led by the BJP introduced an ordinance to create an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.
Recently, Kejriwal had also met Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. She assured him of support in the Parliament.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines