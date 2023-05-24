Uddhav Thackeray redefines 'Opposition'

Kejriwal on Wednesday met the former Maharashtra CM in a bid to unite the Opposition. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut were present at the meeting.

Raut told the media that the Sena shares a special bond of affection with Kejriwal. "We already share a bond of love with Kejriwal, it's just that our relationship is now taken further. In the meeting today CM Kejriwal and former CM of Maharashtra have tried discussing future plans and strategies for upcoming elections in the country."

Kejriwal was also accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Delhi education minister Atishi.

Later at the press briefing, Thackeray said, "Kejriwal has come to ‘Matoshree' (private residence of Thackeray) before and this is his second visit. This has strengthened our relationship further. We have always welcomed people to Matoshree as we understand and value relationships. Unlike with a few others, it's not always just politics. The Sena and Thackeray family have always inculcated relations beyond politics. We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties; in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against the Democracy and Constitution."

Thackeray added that if in the upcoming elections BJP wins this time, it will be the defeat of democracy.