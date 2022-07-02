Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde as 'Shiv Sena leader'

The letter is dated June 30, the day Shinde took oath as chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.



Thackeray, who headed a coalition government of Sena, NCP and Congress, stepped down as Chief Minister on June 29 after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. With 39 out of 55 Sena MLAs being part of Shinde's camp, it was apparent that the government had lost its majority. The Sena had earlier sought disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs, and also removed Shinde as the party's leader in the Assembly. The Shinde camp, on the other hand, claimed that as they had majority, their group was the real Shiv Sena in the legislature.