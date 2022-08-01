Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over vendetta politics, says he is proud of Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters, Thackeray termed Raut, arrested by the ED in a money laundering cases, as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.



I am proud of Sanjay Raut. What crime has he committed? He is a journalist, a Shiv Sainik, is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of, Thackeray said.



The former Maharashtra chief minister targeted BJP for what he called vendetta politics.