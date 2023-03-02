UDF boycotts day's session over denial of adjournment motion; warns of strong protests

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Thursday boycotted the day's Assembly session over denial of permission to their adjournment motion for the second consecutive day and warned of strong protests in the House if the same was repeated.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that the UDF's decision not to resort to the Left front tactics of climbing onto the Speaker's dais and creating a commotion to disrupt the House, should not be seen as its weakness.

"That is not our way. We have other means of strong protests. Presently, we are deciding to boycott today's session without disrupting the House," he said and thereafter, the opposition walked out of the House.