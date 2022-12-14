Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn-in as minister in TN

Udhayanidhi will be the third generation from the Karunanidhi family to become a minister in Tamil Nadu after his late grandfather 'Kalaignar' Karunanidhi and father M.K. Stalin.



Udhayanidhi, a movie actor and producer was elected from the Chepauk Assembly constituency which was represented by his late grandfather, Kalaignar Karunanidhi in the 2021 Assembly elections with a huge majority.



The young scion of the Karunanidhi family is likely to get the Sports and Youth Affairs portfolio along with the portfolio of programme implementation. With Tamil Nadu moving ahead in implementing several sports hubs, Udhayanidhi is likely to get the responsibility of implementing this.