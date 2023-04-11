Udhayanidhi Stalin takes a dig at BJP, says no history of anyone from North winning in TN

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took a dig at the BJP on Tuesday saying no politician from the north had managed to win in the State as the DMK team was very strong on its home turf.



There was no history of those from the north winning in Tamil Nadu because of the "speciality of the State and its people", he said. "Even now some are thinking of winning in Tamil Nadu and are making attempts in that direction. Their game may work in any other State but not in Tamil Nadu where the DMK is a very strong force," Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, said.



Winding up the debate on the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said the DMK as a team had been nurtured to play well by its "coaches" such as the rationalist Periyar Ramasamy, late Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and party leader K Anbazhagan.