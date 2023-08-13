UGC, EEC recommend against granting IoE tag to Jadavpur University, Jamia Hamdard

An expert panel and the UGC have recommended that Jadavpur University and Jamia Hamdard University, which were shortlisted by the Centre for granting Institutions of Eminence (IoE) status, should not be granted the tag, according to officials.

Also, the Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn the proposal submitted earlier to confer the status of IoE on Anna University, they said.

The Ministry of Education is yet to take call on the recommendations by the Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"Jadavpur University, a state public varsity had initially submitted a proposal with budget outlay of Rs 3,299 crore under the scheme. Subsequently, the Ministry had sought financial commitment from the West Bengal government for their share of funds since the scheme has a provision to fund up to Rs 1,000 crore o the proposed outlay only and to ensure continuity of funds for the implementation plans in case of any shortfall," a top official privy to the development told PTI.