UGC once again makes NET minimum criteria for recruitment of assistant professors

The University Grants Commission has reversed its decision to make PhDs mandatory for hiring assistant professors, saying exams like the NET, SET, and SLET will be the minimum criteria for direct recruitment to the post, according to officials.

"PhD qualification for appointment as an assistant professor would continue to be optional. The National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor for all Higher Education Institutions," said UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar.

In 2018, the UGC set the criteria for recruitment for entry-level posts at universities and colleges. It gave a three-year window to candidates to complete their PhDs and asked all universities and colleges to start applying the criteria for recruitment from the 2021-22 academic session.