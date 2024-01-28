UGC suggests de-reserving SC,ST, OBC posts if enough reserved candidates not available

A vacancy reserved for SC or ST or OBC candidates can be declared unreserved if enough candidates from these categories are not available, according to new draft guidelines by University Grants Commission (UGC).

The 'Guidelines for Implementation of the Reservation Policy of the Government of India in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs)' are in public domain for feedback from stakeholders.

The guidelines have been receiving backlash from several quarters. The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has announced a protest against it and will be burning an effigy of UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

No reaction could be had from Kumar on the criticism for the guidelines.

"A vacancy reserved for SC or ST or OBC cannot be filled by a candidate other than an SC or ST or OBC candidate, as the case may be.

"However, a reserved vacancy may be declared unreserved by following the procedure of de-reservation where after, it can be filled as an unreserved vacancy," the draft guidelines read.

"There is a general ban on de-reservation of reserved vacancies in case of direct recruitment.