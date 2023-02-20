UGC writes to AMU and Jamia, says all central varsities must adopt CUET for UG admissions

The University Grants Commission has written to Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia, reiterating that all central universities have to mandatorily adopt the Common University Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate programmes.

"UGC (University Grants Commission) has asked all the central universities to use CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores for admissions to all the courses. However, this has been observed that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has opted to participate in CUET-2023 for a limited number of programmes/courses, as was done last year.

"Please note that all the central universities, including AMU, are required to participate for all UG programmes in CUET 2023 to provide equal opportunities to aspiring candidates, which is in the student's best interests," the UGC said in the letter.