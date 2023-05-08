UIDAI makes online document update in Aadhaar free for next 3 months

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost for the next three months.

The decision was taken as part of Digital India initiative, and residents urged to get the benefit of free document update facility on myAadhaar portal. The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, but only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.



The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery, and enhances authentication success rate.