Ujjain Horror: Family in Satna had lodged missing report, four more detained

The 12-year-old mentally challenged girl, who was raped in Ujjain and begged people for help, has been identified and her family traced in Satna district, said police on Thursday, adding that four more people have been detained.

The police claimed that the girl hails from Madhya Pradesh's Satna district and a missing complaint had been registered by her family.

Briefing the media on Thursday, Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said the girl travelled from Satna to Ujjain on September 25. However, it was yet to be ascertained whether she travelled to Ujjain by train or bus.

“A missing complaint of the girl was registered at a police station in Satna on September 24,” Sharma added.