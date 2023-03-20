UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission 'seriously' after vandalism by pro-Khalistani protesters

When asked about additional security at the premises, the force said it will not "discuss matters of security".



However, Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad tweeted soon after the attack to say that he was "appalled" and that the British government would always take security at the mission seriously.



"This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff. The UK government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously," said Lord Ahmad.



Responding to the incident, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said he condemned "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place".



"There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," he tweeted.



The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".