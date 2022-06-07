UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote over 'partygate' scandals

"What this means tonight is that we can focus on what we're doing to help people on the cost of living, with what we are doing to keep streets and communities safer," he said.

"It gives us the chance to unite, strengthen and level up our economy. What we are going to do now is to take the opportunity to unite and deliver," he added.

Despite Johnson's survival in the vote, his political rivals took a shot at the turmoil within the Conservative Party as the 148 votes against him meant more than 40 percent of the Conservative lawmakers wanted him to go.

"The choice is clearer than ever before. Divided Tories propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues you are facing. Or a united Labour Party with a plan to fix the cost of living crisis and restore trust in politics. Labour will get Britain back on track," tweeted Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: "Whilst Boris Johnson has clung on today - make no mistake, his reputation is in tatters and his authority is now totally shot."

"Every Conservative MP who cares about integrity and decency must do the right thing, resign the whip and sit as an independent. For the sake of our country, this failing Prime Minister cannot be propped up any longer," he said.