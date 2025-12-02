UK secures zero tariffs on medicine exports to US under new trade deal

The UK has struck an agreement with the United States that will allow British medicines to enter the American market at a zero per cent tariff for at least the next three years, officials confirmed on Monday. In exchange, the UK has committed to increasing its spending on new and innovative treatments.

Under the arrangement, the US has agreed to waive import duties on pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients and medical technology produced in the UK, a rate described by British officials as the most preferential offered to any country. Washington, meanwhile, said the concession comes alongside commitments from UK drugmakers to boost investment and jobs in the US.

As part of the deal, the National Health Service will raise its investment in new and effective medicines by roughly 25 per cent, the first major uplift in more than 20 years.