UK signs 'biggest trade deal' since Brexit

"This is a modern and ambitious agreement and our membership in this exciting, brilliant and forward-looking bloc is proof that the UK's doors are open for business," Badenoch said.

She later told Sky News that the pact meant that Britain has "a seat at the table in the fastest-growing region" and that other countries are queuing up to join the pact.

The broadcaster cited a government analysis that said the pact would boost UK exports by 1.7 billion pounds (€1.9 billion, $2.23 billion), imports to the UK by 1.6 billion pounds and gross domestic product (GDP) by £1.8 billion pounds in the long term.

The pact is expected to take effect in the second half of 2024.